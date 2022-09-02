Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.542 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

