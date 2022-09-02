Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $58,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

