Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $31,865,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

