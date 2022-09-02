Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

