Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $36,835,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $31,646,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

