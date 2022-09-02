Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

NYSE EMN opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

