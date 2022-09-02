Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.