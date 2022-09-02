CI Investments Inc. Acquires 4,100 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,113,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 773,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 303,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

