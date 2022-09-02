M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,137 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MHO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

