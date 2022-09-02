CI Investments Inc. Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 375,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hayward by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 312,669 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hayward by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 504,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAYW stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

