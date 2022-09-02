CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,826 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

