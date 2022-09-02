CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282,487 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.07 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.