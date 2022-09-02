CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $741.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

