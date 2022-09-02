CI Investments Inc. Has $6.71 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,865 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 60.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

