CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BAMR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

