Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.