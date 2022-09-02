CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,789.74 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,899.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,690.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,492.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

