CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,278 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

