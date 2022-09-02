CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,828 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 930.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Colliers International Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $114.49 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.