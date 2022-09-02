Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

