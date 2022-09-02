FORA Capital LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Methanex by 762.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 107,105 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

