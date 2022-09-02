HM Payson & Co. Purchases 220 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 880.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

