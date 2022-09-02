Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT stock opened at $422.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.