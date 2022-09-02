Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

AXP opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

