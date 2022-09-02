Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

