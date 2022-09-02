FORA Capital LLC Invests $390,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

