8,143 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

