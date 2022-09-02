FORA Capital LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Amdocs by 589.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 280,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 240,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,350,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

