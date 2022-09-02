FORA Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 2.0 %

FIVN opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.