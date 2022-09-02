HM Payson & Co. Has $55,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9 %

BWA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

