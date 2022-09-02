HM Payson & Co. Buys New Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM opened at $33.94 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

