9,311 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

