Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,049,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,450,000 after buying an additional 389,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after buying an additional 740,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

