FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,142,000 after acquiring an additional 860,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PK stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
