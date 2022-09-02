CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1,042.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,727 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

