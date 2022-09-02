HM Payson & Co. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

