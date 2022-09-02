MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 276.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax Trading Down 1.0 %

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HZO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.61.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.