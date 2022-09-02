FORA Capital LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Calix by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Calix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 749,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.