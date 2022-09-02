HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $7,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 2.9 %

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.