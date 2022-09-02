Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,738 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,398 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 47,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

