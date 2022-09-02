FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,836,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,715,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

