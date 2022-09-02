FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,133 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.3 %

TopBuild stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

