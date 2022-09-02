4,309 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 48.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

