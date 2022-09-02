CI Investments Inc. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154,364 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

JD.com stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

