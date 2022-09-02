Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $363,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors
In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
