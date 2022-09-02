Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $363,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOUT shares. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.