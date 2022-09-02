FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $19,934,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

