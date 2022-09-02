Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

