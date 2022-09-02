Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $193,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $181.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.