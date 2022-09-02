FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,073 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,870,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 484,754 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.97 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,268,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,268,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,457 shares of company stock worth $12,738,068. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

