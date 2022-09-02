Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Amcor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.