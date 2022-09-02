FORA Capital LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,191,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

